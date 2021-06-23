CDC: Rare cases of heart inflammation linked to COVID-19 vaccines
Myocarditis is a heart ailment that's been linked to coronavirus vaccines given to kids and young adults. “Mostly, it's going to cause chest pain, difficulty breathing. Typically, it's going to be within three days to seven days of getting the vaccine. But that irritation can ultimately affect how the heart is functioning, especially under the stress of activity and exercise,” says Dr. Harry Miller, pediatrician at Four Seasons Pediatrics.spectrumlocalnews.com