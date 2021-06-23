Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Rare cases of heart inflammation linked to COVID-19 vaccines

By Arin Cotel-Altman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyocarditis is a heart ailment that's been linked to coronavirus vaccines given to kids and young adults. “Mostly, it's going to cause chest pain, difficulty breathing. Typically, it's going to be within three days to seven days of getting the vaccine. But that irritation can ultimately affect how the heart is functioning, especially under the stress of activity and exercise,” says Dr. Harry Miller, pediatrician at Four Seasons Pediatrics.

spectrumlocalnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Four Seasons Pediatrics#Cdc#Moderna Of#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

This Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Can Be Detected When Lying Down

While reactions like headache and fatigue are expected when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some rare ones that have also been reported. From allergic reactions to blood clots, these reactions are concerning, even if they’re highly unlikely. One of these includes myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that result in heart inflammation.
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Rare COVID-19-linked syndrome in kids possible in adults too, case report notes

While research into the specific cause of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is ongoing, a new case report suggests that it may also appear in adults who have a history of COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. In a case report involving a 60-year-old Canadian man, doctors suggest that age should not limit the potential diagnosis.
Public HealthThe Lebanon Reporter

I have a blood clotting disorder and I got the COVID-19 vaccine

The world has come a long way in medicine from when I was tested for Factor V Leiden over 20 years ago. It’s a common blood clotting disorder that I inherited from my father, and the gist of it is simply: I’m more prone to blood clotting. My father used to have to take constant treatment. I never needed treatment. Apart from having to avoid hormonal birth control, medicine had advanced far enough along that I can go day by day completely unaffected by my mutation.
Hair CareInternational Business Times

Hair Loss, Herpes Among Post-COVID Symptoms; India Doctors Suggest Not To Worry

Herpes, hair fall and skin-related problems are common post-COVID symptoms for recovering patients. COVID lower's the body immune response, making patients more susceptible to herpes. Patients can speed up the recovery from these conditions through meditation and having a protein-rich diet. COVID survivors who experience hair loss, herpes, and other...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

India's doctors warn over rare, coronavirus-related inflammatory illness in kids

Parents should monitor children for symptoms of a rare but potentially fatal inflammatory condition several weeks after a coronavirus infection, doctors in India say. Children who faced an asymptomatic course of COVID-19 are still at risk of cascading to multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) about four to six weeks post-infection. Reports have cropped up in India of children admitted to the hospital, breathless with a dropping blood pressure, and testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, signaling past infection.
KidsPosted by
EatThis

3 Kids in This State Have Been Hospitalized With Unknown E. Coli Infections

At least three children in Iowa—including an 18-month-old girl and a 12-year-old boy—have been hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) stemming from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. But health officials don't yet know the source of the outbreak. The Jackson County Health Department is "working to determine what might have caused...
Public HealthPost-Star

COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues: Here's a doctor's explanation

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
Diseases & Treatmentsbigrapidsnews.com

Health Matters: Migraine Headaches

If you or someone in your family suffers from the often-unbearable effects of migraine headaches, you are not alone. Migraine is a neurological disease affecting 40 million men and women in the United States and a staggering 1 billion people worldwide. June is national headache and migraine awareness month. Let’s...
Women's HealthColumbian

Preterm babies’ stroke risk as adults studied

Babies born prematurely may have significantly higher risk of stroke as young adults — and the earlier the birth, the greater the risk, suggests an extensive new study. Although people born prematurely have been shown to have higher risk of high blood pressure and other disorders that can lead to stroke, little research has focused on stroke itself, said Dr. Casey Crump, the study’s lead author. Earlier findings also were inconsistent, said Crump, a professor and vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Pencil-in-cup deformity: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Pencil-in-cup deformity is a rare bone and joint condition usually associated with a severe form of arthritis called arthritis mutilans. On a scan, the affected bone may seem pointed, like a sharpened pencil, and it may wear away at a nearby surface, which becomes cup-like. Arthritis mutilans is a severe...
Diseases & TreatmentsWSET

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WKRC/WENY/CNN Newsource) - After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, one man was diagnosed with a disease so rare, experts say there's a one in a million chance of getting it. Tom Gorman and his wife decided to hike the Appalachian Trail. Knowing he would have to cross state lines,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Risk of Migraine May Be Higher With Rosacea

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Migraine may be more common in people with rosacea, according to a research letter published online June 15 in the British Journal of Dermatology. Suvi-Paivikki Sinikumpu, M.D., Ph.D., from the University Hospital of Oulu in Finland and colleagues studied the association between rosacea...