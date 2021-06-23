Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Developer unveils plans for 20-story high rise in Downtown Lafayette

By KATC News
 7 days ago
Two 20-story high rise towers are planned for downtown Lafayette.

According to the Developing Lafayette , local developer Cliff Guidry with Guidry Land Development unveiled his plans for the $140 million, 240,000-square-foot "Seven16 Lafayette Tower" on Wednesday. The location of the building would be on 716 Lafayette Street next to the federal courthouse.

The Advocate reports that the project will include two towers standing at 260 feet tall. The building will include parking garages, commercial space, and a hotel or condominiums along with a rooftop patio.

At 260 feet high, the towers would be the tallest buildings in Lafayette. It would also be the first high-rise construction in Lafayette since the Chase Bank building in 1975. That building stands at 197 feet.

The purchase of the land will close by end of 2021 and with a tentative construction start date on the first tower in early 2022. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

