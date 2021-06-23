Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern Brooks Range, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range Thursday through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Central and Eastern Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.25 inches of rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Front#Special Weather Statement#Southeastern Brooks Range#The Brooks Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Today .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat diminishes over the lowlands, but heavy rain is expected again this afternoon over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Through this afternoon * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing damaging wind gusts. Move indoors immediately and stay away from windows! Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...OHIO...MARSHALL AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tiltonsville, or over Clearview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 70 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Trees snapped and uprooted. Power outages can be expected. Locations impacted include Wheeling... Steubenville Martins Ferry... St. Clairsville Bellaire... Cadiz Warwood... Wellsburg Bethlehem... West Liberty Triadelphia... Clearview This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 0 and 13. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Noble County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Noble FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 09:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lagrange FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dekalb County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing damaging wind gusts. Move indoors immediately and stay away from windows! Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...OHIO...MARSHALL AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tiltonsville, or over Clearview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 70 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Trees snapped and uprooted. Power outages can be expected. Locations impacted include Wheeling... Steubenville Martins Ferry... St. Clairsville Bellaire... Cadiz Warwood... Wellsburg Bethlehem... West Liberty Triadelphia... Clearview This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 0 and 13. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Highway 375. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 375 between mile markers 36 and 49.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Today .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat diminishes over the lowlands, but heavy rain is expected again this afternoon over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Through this afternoon * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Some additional light rainfall is possible later this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Steuben County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Steuben FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Adams County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Fall Creek, Beverly, Adams, Kingston, Burton, Liberty, Richfield, Plainville, Columbus, Marblehead and Kellerville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Smyth County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Smyth, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Smyth; Tazewell FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Smyth and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * Through Friday morning. * Excessive moisture will continue to build this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will have the potential of producing prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flash flooding.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craig; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN CRAIG AND NORTHERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen per radar estimates. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Jay Grove... Bernice Ketchum... Cleora Bernice State Park... Honey Creek State Park White Oak... Zena FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craig; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN CRAIG AND NORTHERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen per radar estimates. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Jay Grove... Bernice Ketchum... Cleora Bernice State Park... Honey Creek State Park White Oak... Zena FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR