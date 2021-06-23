Cancel
Fifth-inning double off Chase De Jong spells doom for Pirates against White Sox

By Andrew Destin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Derek Shelton made every decision perfectly this season, the Pirates still may not be competing for a division crown or a playoff spot. Still, over the last three games, Shelton has been faced with some tough ones regarding his starting pitchers, and things haven’t worked out for him. Wednesday’s...

www.post-gazette.com
White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes hitting fifth in Thursday's lineup against Houston

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is starting in Thursday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mercedes will handle designated hitting duties after Yasmani Grandal was moved behind the plate and Zack Collins was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Mercedes to score 9.4 FanDuel points...
MLBwesb.com

White Sox Edge Pirates 4-3

The Chicago White Sox edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 yesterday afternoon at PNC Park. Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Pittsburgh answered in the bottom of the third when Adam Frazier had an RBI grounder and Ke’Bryan Hayes singled home a run that made it 2-all. Yasmani...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox withstand Rays' comeback, win in 10 innings

Yasmani Grandal delivered a walk-off single as the Chicago White Sox posted a 10-inning, 8-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday. The matchup of the teams with the two best records in the American League lived up to expectations....
MLBnumberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes hitting fifth for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mercedes will handle designated hitting duties with Yasmani Grandal behind the plate and Zack Collins sitting out. numberFire's models project Mercedes to score 6.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Rally Over White Sox On WESB Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied over the Chicago White Sox 6-3 at PNC Park last night on WESB Sports. Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson got off to a hot start, holding the White Sox scoreless on 2 hits through 6 innings, while Adam Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. Frazier hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ RBI single in the sixth. Anderson took the mound in the top of the seventh and gave up a 3-run homer that put Chicago up 3-2.
MLBPost-Crescent

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (43-29) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45) open a two-game series Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at PNC Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Pirates 3: Losing Streak Snapped

The White Sox ended a brutal road trip on a high note, snapping a season-long, five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. It was a game that could’ve gone awry in multiple innings, but unlike in the previous five games, the White Sox (44-30) came up with enough timely hits and key outs. It wasn’t a flawless performance, or a memorable one besides it potentially being a slump buster, but it was an important win for the team to enter a homestand that begins Friday with some momentum.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates host White Sox tonight/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago White Sox for a two-game series beginning tonight at PNC Park. First pitch is 7:05pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am begins at 6:40pm. Tyler Anderson will start for the Bucs. He is 3-7 this season with a 4.89 ERA. The two teams will play Wednesday...
MLBDerrick

Bucs double-up White Sox

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez's two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after...
northwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox look to rebound with two-game Pirates series

The Chicago White Sox didn't ruin their season by getting swept in a four-game weekend series at Houston -- they are still leading the American League Central. However, their two road games in 24 hours Tuesday and Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates could be impactful, depending on the response. Chicago...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Seventh-inning response carries Pirates to victory over White Sox

PITTSBURGH — The lasting image from the Pirates’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Tuesday might well be Gregory Polanco jumping and cheering in front of the home dugout, the much maligned outfielder working his way from one end to the other in celebration. They’re...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Wake-up call? White Sox lose fifth in row

PITTSBURGH — Maybe the White Sox will find out what they’re really made of now. ‘‘It’s kind of like a test right now,’’ right-hander Lucas Giolito said after the Sox’ 6-3 loss Tuesday to the Pirates that saw them go ahead on pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal’s uplifting three-run home run in the seventh, only to see the lead disappear quickly in the bottom of the inning. ‘‘Rough series [in Houston], and we drop this first game. Maybe a little wake-up call we need. We have to come ready to play from the beginning of the game.’’