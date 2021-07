The Los Angeles Clippers fell a little short this season, but they’ll be good again next year and these three players won’t be back. The Los Angeles Clippers reached the conference finals for the first time in franchise history this year, but without Kawhi Leonard they could not usurp the Phoenix Suns. Still, it will go down as a successful season as they rebounded from 2-0 deficits in each of their first two playoff series.