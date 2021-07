On the way to the Burlington Swim Club’s meet in Oberlin, Kan. this past Saturday, coach Jeff Yager took ill. What he saw when he finally arrived made him feel better. “I am extremely proud of all my coaches and parents for stepping up and making sure things ran smoothly. I did get to see some races, but Christy Lindenschmidt and Candice Schaal really pitched in to make sure everything that was needed got done,” Yager commented.