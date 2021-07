Does anyone else feel like they've exhausted just about all the summer items they have in their closet? I don't know if it's because I live in L.A. and have already worn all my warm-weather things or what, but I'm looking for some fun additions. And if you're in the same boat, you're going to want to keep scrolling because Vince Camuto just came out with new tops and dresses that are just begging to star in your rotation. From sleeveless linen maxis to bright-green blouses, here's what I think you should add to your cart ASAP.