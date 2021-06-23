Sustainability assurance seen as full of inconsistencies

Soil salinization is an increasingly serious problem and decreases crop yields in the Yellow River Delta (YRD), but its effects on bacterial community and diversity at the phylum level are not well known. We used high-throughput sequencing of soil bacterial 16S rRNA to identify soil bacterial communities and diversity across a gradient of soil salinity (electrical conductivity), namely, S1: low salinity level (1.78 ds/m), S2: medium salinity level (3.16 ds/m), S3: high salinity level (17.26 ds/m), S4: extreme salinity level (34.41 ds/m), and a non-salted site as the control (CK, 0.92 ds/m). Our results indicated the significantly higher values of soil C/N ratio in S2, S3, and S4 compared with that in CK. Significantly lower values of the Shannon and Chao 1 indexes were observed in S4 compared with the CK (p < 0.05). High salinity decreased the relative abundance of Actinobacteria and Acidobacteria, but increased that of Gemmatimonadetes and Bacteroidetes. Additionally, the Shannon diversity of Bacteroidetes increased by 15.5% in S4 compared with that in the CK. Our results indicate that soil salt is a main factor regulating bacterial phyla diversity and community in the extremely saline-alkaline soils of YRD. The high abundance and diversity of Bacteroidetes can be used for saline-alkali land restoration.