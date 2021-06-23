Cancel
Environment

Sustainability assurance seen as full of inconsistencies

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability reporting standards, as well as assurance services to verify that reporting, vary widely across jurisdictions and individual practitioners and require better standardization, according to a new report. The report, from the International Federation of Accountants, the AICPA and CIMA (representing the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants), with the...

www.accountingtoday.com
