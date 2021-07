After facing years of speculation about what plastic surgery procedures she’s had, Khloe Kardashian revealed the truth during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. Khloe Kardashian has been the victim of social media criticism for years, with fans claiming her face has “changed drastically” since she first came into the spotlight. On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloe set the record straight about exactly what work she has had done on her face. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'” she recalled. “I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”