Leicester City are close to announcing their first signing of the season, with midfielder Boubakary Soumare expected to join from Ligue 1 champions Lille in the coming days. The 22-year-old Frenchman has been highly sought after by Premier League clubs in recent times, with Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal rumoured to have had an interest in Soumare previously, however, the Foxes moved first, with the first signs of a deal being completed back in February, when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed of Leicester's intentions.