Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

KOA Report: 53 Million Households Expected To Go Camping in 2021

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KOA Monthly Research Report, June Edition, indicates that 48 percent of campers plan to camp this summer, including 19.8 million that intend to camp over the Fourth of July holiday. Following the release of its Kampgrounds of America’s annual North American Camping Report in April, ongoing monthly research by...

sgbonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koa#Koa Report#Core Camping Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Travel
Related
Hobbiescountryliving.com

Going Car Camping? Here Are the 20 Best Tips, Tricks, and Ideas

Hopefully, you'll be hitting the road this summer to visit the most beautiful places in American for an extended summer vacation or at the very least, a weekend getaway. Whether you choose to travel by yourself, with family, or with friends, you can save a little money by skipping the expensive hotel room and sleeping over at a National Park campsite. No camper? No problem. You can camp in your car! You heard us: All you need is your everyday vehicle and these genius ideas, and you're good to go.
Grocery & SupermaketSeattle Times

Going camping? Get your ride ready for the trip

Car Care is a twice-monthly series offering maintenance best practices and DIY tips for car owners. There’s no better way to enjoy summer than with a camping trip. Whether you like to go deep into the backcountry or love the convenience of car camping, your vehicle is a vital piece of equipment when it comes to outdoor recreation.
TravelPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Going On a Trip? AAA Says Expect Big Crowds Wherever You Go

Louisiana residents like the rest of the nation and to be honest, the rest of the world have been tucked away for a year and a half avoiding a virus. Now that vaccines and protocols have helped to stem the tide of that virus we are all ready to get back to our normal habits. For many of us, that means hitting the road for summer vacations and weekend getaways.
Travelwutv29.com

47 million expected to travel by car this 4th of July

Are you traveling for the Fourth of July? Many people are ready take to the roads this holiday weekend. According to AAA, 47 million people are expected to travel by car – even as gas prices soar to record highs. "Travel volume is expected to recover just about to pre-pandemic...
Travelwrganews.com

47.7 million Americans to expected to travel this Independence Day

AAA – The Auto Club Group – Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July...
Food & Drinkssgbonline.com

Encouraging Signs For Ski From Latest SIA Report

In SIA’s first report of 2021 on the impacts from COVID-19, snowsports enthusiasts were found to overestimate their ability to participate in their favorite winter activities in the recently wrapped up 2020/21 season. However, they made snowsports-related purchases at a higher rate than expected heading into the season and were excited about the 2021/22 season.
Atlanta, GAOn Common Ground News

Georgia Power invites visitors to again explore its parks and lakes

ATLANTA – Did you know that Georgia Power owns several recreational lakes for the public to enjoy fishing, swimming, hiking and camping? As many Georgians plan summer vacations across the state, Georgia Power is reminding visitors of the recreational opportunities the company offers across the state right near home. As part of the company’s commitment to conservation and the outdoors, Georgia Power remains the largest non-governmental provider of public recreation in Georgia, maintaining and operating approximately 100,000 acres of land, 60,000 surface acres of water and more than 15 lake properties for years.
southgatv.com

Visitors turned away as national park fills up in Utah

Imagine traveling across the country to visit one of the most stunning national parks in the United States only to find it’s too crowded to get inside. That’s what happened to Elise Brandenburg of Greenville, South Carolina, when she and her family arrived at Arches National Park in southeastern Utah in late June. She had her kids out the door by 7:30 a.m.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Places to Go Camping in Utah, USA

Utah is home to an array of geological features, from twisting canyons and towering red rocks to sheer mountains and sandy desert terrain. The Beehive State also has hundreds of lakes, including the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere – the Great Salt Lake. Whether you’re dipping into Dinosaurland or relishing the gorgeous landscapes, get back to nature at these campsites – bookable on Culture Trip.
Moab, UTthevailvoice.com

AZ Adventures Outdoors: Elephant Hill

Many years ago my father decided to rent a Jeep in Moab, Utah to explore parts of Canyonlands National Park. At the rental desk, the attendant told my father that he was prohibited from going to Elephant Hill but other trails were open. As a teenager, the Elephant Hill prohibition made such a strong impression on me that it has stuck with me for decades. On my recent voyage to Moab, I decided it was time to vindicate my father and do the prohibited! I secured a permit from the National Park Service, watched their required Technical Four-Wheel-Drive video, and headed to Elephant Hill in my new Jeep Rubicon. The National Park Service calls it “one of the most technical four-wheel-drive roads in Utah and presents drivers with steep grades, loose rock, stair-step drops, tight turns, and tricky backing.” It did not disappoint!
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Camping, yaks go together

New equipment makes overnighting in a paddle craft more comfortable. Camping is one of the most “summer” activities in which a sportsman can participate. Few outdoor activities can compare with sleeping under the stars, listening to the night sounds of nature around you. Camping, however, means different things to different...
Los Angeles, CApetapixel.com

Gorgeous Timelapse Film Explores America’s Cities and National Parks

This relaxing visual journey takes viewers through the United States’ most beautiful cities and national parks, captured in a large-scale, 36-minute timelapse film. Specializing in motion timelapse and hyperlapse photography, Emeric Le Bars — originally from France and now based in Los Angeles, California — has shot over 500 clips of his current home city as well as 500 more of other major cities both in United States and abroad.
Travelbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Spots To Close For Pavement Work

(BIVN) – Nāhuku lava tube and other locations within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will temporarily close in the coming weeks, as pavement preservation work continues. Several popular park destinations including Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube), Haʻakulamanu (Sulfur Banks), Kīlauea Overlook, and associated parking lots and trails will temporarily close for improvement in the weeks ahead as pavement preservation work continues in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Economysgbonline.com

Ben’s Introduces Tick Fence Repellent

“An estimated three-quarters of all Lyme disease cases come from ticks picked up during activities around the home,” said Ben’s maker of insect repellents. The brand wants to lower that statistic by introducing Tick Fence, a repellent that “effectively kills and repels ticks that may carry Lyme disease,” and recommends consumers “treat grass, vegetation, leaf litter, and adjacent areas” with the solution.
Carroll County, NHconwaydailysun.com

'Going to be a Huckins summer' at Freedom camp

FREEDOM — “Singing, laughter, friendships: simple memories that last a lifetime” — the mantra of the Carroll County YMCA/Camp Huckins will be in full effect starting this weekend as summer camp opens. The 94th summer at Camp Huckins will look nothing like the 93rd. The camp was canceled last year...