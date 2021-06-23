KOA Report: 53 Million Households Expected To Go Camping in 2021

Many years ago my father decided to rent a Jeep in Moab, Utah to explore parts of Canyonlands National Park. At the rental desk, the attendant told my father that he was prohibited from going to Elephant Hill but other trails were open. As a teenager, the Elephant Hill prohibition made such a strong impression on me that it has stuck with me for decades. On my recent voyage to Moab, I decided it was time to vindicate my father and do the prohibited! I secured a permit from the National Park Service, watched their required Technical Four-Wheel-Drive video, and headed to Elephant Hill in my new Jeep Rubicon. The National Park Service calls it “one of the most technical four-wheel-drive roads in Utah and presents drivers with steep grades, loose rock, stair-step drops, tight turns, and tricky backing.” It did not disappoint!