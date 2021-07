If there is a hierarchy of al fresco dining, it might look something like: picnic; porch; terrace; lake; river; ocean. (To each her own, OK, OK!) Whether or not you’re a “beach person,” there’s something pretty magical about eating something beautiful by the sea. (As is true of tropical music and drinks, the right menu can conjure the ocean even when you’re not seaside!) BYO paddle ball and cornhole, folks. Here’s the menu we crave whether or not we’re on the beach this time of year.