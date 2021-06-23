Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to learning: Tips to avoid a heavy load

SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The classroom environment changed tremendously throughout the pandemic, with many children studying at home full- or part-time. This meant additional gear for many, such as tablets and workbooks, while some items like backpacks went unused while studying remotely. As millions of students head back to the classroom for the start of the 2021/22 school year, backpacks will be a necessity again, and experts have some advice to ensure a safer start to the school year.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Textbook#School Supplies#Bpt#Faaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
KidsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

7 great tips for kids to avoid certain injuries this summer

Now that kids are on summer vacation in New Jersey, it's time for them to enjoy playing outdoors again. But with that comes some common injuries that orthopedic surgeons often see, typically associated with summer sports. Dr. Mark Rieger, an pediatric orthopedic surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center in Cedar...
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

7 Safety Tips to Avoid a Grilling Accident

Backyard grilling is a warm-weather tradition, but unfortunately it’s rife with opportunities for accident and injury. In its most recent statistics, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) reports that every year in the U.S., grills cause more than 10,000 house and outdoor fires. These grilling accidents lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations and even fatalities, along with $150 million annually in property damage.
PoliticsPosted by
News19 WLTX

Tips on how to avoid mosquito bites

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you find yourself outdoors in the South in the summer, you know how pesky mosquitoes can be. So the state of South Carolina is offering tips on who to combat the insects during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. The state health department, DHEC, says there are...
AnimalsWNYT

DEC offers tips to avoid bear conflicts

The DEC is once again urging New Yorkers to avoid conflict with bears. The agency says summer is a busy time for bears, so they want to pass along some tips to avoid negative interaction. Secure your garbage inside, or in a locked outbuilding. Remove your bird feeders. Clean the...
HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

These tips may help you avoid a heat-related illness

The West is currently experiencing a massive heat wave that’s setting record daily high temperatures across the region, resulting in more than 40 million Americans in eight states being under heat warnings. While people may power up their air conditioners and blast their fans to escape the heat, places such...
Home & Gardenwhatsupmag.com

Spring Cleaning Tips - Avoiding Damage or Injury

Spring cleaning is an annual rite of passage for many homeowners. After a long winter it’s time to get outdoors, enjoy the spring sun, & the wash away the grime. Unfortunately, we sometimes do more damage than good. Worse yet, every year homeowners sustain injuries while maintaining their homes. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of damage & injury during spring cleaning projects.
EnvironmentWCBC Radio

Marylanders urged to follow safety tips to avoid heat-related illness

The Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents of rising temperatures forecast this week. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index will be in the 100s today and tomorrow. Marylanders should follow safety tips and take precautions to avoid illness due to extreme heat. "Warmer temperatures are here...
Washington, DCWJLA

Tips to avoid a bumpy ride on your post-pandemic vacation

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — The world is opening up and millions of Americans are itching to hit the skies in what is sure to be a post-pandemic travel boom. But there’s a lot to consider before packing your bag. Kelly Rizzo, host of Eat Travel Rock, offered tips to make your trip a little easier.
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Daycare students learn fire prevention tips

HOULTON, Maine — Youngsters at Susan Sewell’s Daycare in Houlton received a special visit from members of the Houlton Fire Department Thursday to learn fire prevention safety tips. The group of about 22 children became honorary fire deputies for the day, complete with red plastic fire helmets, as Houlton Fire...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Local BBB offers tips to avoid "storm chaser" scams

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois (BBB) has offered up a list of tips for victims of severe storms so they can avoid being scammed by shoddy contractors. Some suggestions are:. • Do your research by reading business reviews and ratings, and by confirming proper insurance and...
Kidscherokeephoenix.org

Tips to Keep Kids Learning and Having Fun All Summer Long

(StatePoint) – With the encouragement and support of parents, a love of learning can begin early and last a lifetime. To inspire kids to have fun while learning this summer, consider the following tips:. • Reward Curiosity: Children are naturally curious, and the way you respond to their questions, stories,...
Hazel Green, WItelegraphherald.com

Local educators provide tips to keep kids learning during summer

While the 2020-2021 school year has come to a close in the tri-states, there are plenty of ways for local students to keep learning during the summer months. Local educators said keeping kids academically engaged during the summer can help them grow as learners, as well as make the transition back to school in the fall a little easier. That’s important not just after a school year disrupted by a global pandemic but any year, they said.
Sciencearxiv.org

Jet tomography in heavy ion collisions with deep learning

Deep learning techniques have the power to identify the degree of modification of high energy jets traversing deconfined QCD matter on a jet-by-jet basis. Such knowledge allows us to study jets based on their initial, rather than final energy. We show how this new technique provides unique access to the genuine configuration profile of jets over the transverse plane of the nuclear collision, both with respect to their production point and their orientation. Effectively removing the selection biases induced by final-state interactions, one can in this way analyse the potential azimuthal anisotropies of jet production associated to initial-state effects. Additionally, we demonstrate the capability of our new method to locate with remarkable precision the production point of a dijet pair in the nuclear overlap region, in what constitutes an important step forward towards the long term quest of using jets as tomographic probes of the quark-gluon plasma.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Avoid heat stress this summer with tips from Texas A&M AgriLife

HOUSTON, TX — An expert from Texas A&M AgriLife shares his thought on what you can do to beat the heat as the outdoor increases this summer. A possible threat of exhaustion or heatstroke is lurking behind the constantly high temperature of the summer. “Now that we’re getting into summertime temperatures, and people are looking to stay active outdoors, there are a few basic signs and tips to help be aware of the risks for heat-related illness or hyperthermia,” said Mark Faries, a state health specialist in the agency’s Family and Community Health Unit from A&M AgriLife. “Awareness is important with exposure to a higher heat index or heatwaves, especially for those who might be at higher risk of heat illness.”
Coding & Programmingtechgig.com

5 Important tips to learn Java faster

Codes written in Java are said to be more maintainable as the language keeps in check many elements that may lead to inefficient code execution if not used properly. In comparison to Python, Java programs are considered to be faster. Java. is a popular object-oriented programming language that has been...
Interior Designprobuilder.com

Key Design Tips for Alley-Loaded Homes

No, you cannot simply flip an existing front-loaded plan for an alley-loaded home, says design firm Housing Design Matters. The resulting streetscape from alley-loaded homes creates a more community-centric, pleasing appearance because facades are not interrupted by garages. Housing Design Matters says it’s important to remember seven key points when designing an alley-loaded community, three-car garages, rooms over the garage, the water heater, primary bedroom, private outdoor space, build to line, and egress from the garage. Private outdoor spaces are big hits with buyers, so it’s important to ensure the backyard has covered and uncovered areas.