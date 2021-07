The two most vital characteristics in brand building are authenticity and integrity—you need to be who you are and you need to stay true to your moral compass. The key to developing an authentic public brand is both consistency and acting in accordance with your core values, which you must actually believe. This is essential for building trust, credibility, and authority in any industry. A clear and consistent message, content, and point of view over time allows your audience to get to know and trust your brand. Think of it like any relationship where your target audience simply wants to know what they can expect from you and that knowing you and your beliefs allows them to make an informed decision on whether they can trust your brand. If your brand is built with integrity and your actions match your words, you will inevitably build credibility and public trust.