Parley For The Oceans Joins Forces With Brita

Parley For The Oceans has formed a long-term partnership with Brita to end the use of single-use plastic water bottles. “The single-use plastic water bottle is a symbol and symptom of a broken system,” said Cyrill Gutsch, founder, Parley For The Oceans. “We cannot continue to package our most precious, life-giving resource in a design failure that threatens the oceans and human health. With billions of people already facing the reality of water shortages, we know we have to change. But to create a better future, we first need to imagine one. Parley has demonstrated before that a ‘symbol of change,’ or product fiction, can be the vehicle that allows us to take an idea and transform it into reality. With Brita, we will harness the powers of design and science and collaborate with nature to transform the future of water, the lifeblood we share with the oceans.”