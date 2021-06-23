Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mark Kelly in private call: Filibuster changes needed to make a ‘more functional’ Senate

By Colorado Newsline Staff
Posted by 
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0UlH_0adLVqLM00

Three southwestern Democratic U.S. senators during a private Zoom call with supporters on Tuesday suggested they were open to filibuster reform but stopped short of offering specifics on the kind of reform they would get behind.

The senators — Michael Bennet of Colorado, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona — are each up for reelection in 2022.

Bennet suggested the abuse of the filibuster, rather than the filibuster itself, was the real obstacle to success of the Democrats’ agenda in Congress.

“It makes it very hard to compete when we’ve got something like the filibuster, the abuse of the filibuster is a better way of saying it, in the hands of Mitch McConnell,” Bennet said, referring to the Republican Senate minority leader.

Colorado Newsline · Sens. Bennet, Kelly, and Cortez Masto on Zoom, June 22, 2021

Filibusters are permitted by a Senate rule that effectively requires 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to pass most legislation. It has been the topic of recent heated debate, because it increasingly has been employed as a method of obstruction. Republicans on Tuesday used the filibuster to block what Democrats viewed, in the face of voter suppression measures enacted by GOP-controlled state legislatures, as a critical elections reform bill, the For the People Act. Democrats, who control the Senate by the thinnest margin, face pressure to curb or eliminate the filibuster, which could be achieved with a majority vote.

“I think we need to create a Senate that’s deliberative, I think we need to create a Senate where in the end … the majority can actually make a decision,” Bennet said. “We need to create a Senate that on the way protects the right of the minority to participate meaningfully in that deliberation … (What) the country cannot afford is another period of obstruction that looks like the period of obstruction that Mitch McConnell led when Barack Obama was our president, we simply cannot afford it again. And we’re gonna have a tough negotiation among ourselves to figure out how to get through it, but I think we will.”

Cortez Masto also indicated she is open to reform.

“If any issue forces this discussion as to do something and address the filibuster, it is For the People Act,” she said. “Because it is crucial that we get this done.” She added, “And there is talk now about reforming the filibuster. The question will be what will that reform look like? … That’s the conversation that’s taking place, and I suspect will take place for the next couple of weeks or so.”

Kelly similarly said the filibuster is creating roadblocks in the Senate but avoided stating support for specific filibuster reforms and instead affirmed that “there are other discussions going on, about how do we, you know, modify the rules to make the place more functional.”

At one point, an attendee asked Kelly what he planned to do to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — Arizona’s other senator — and West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin “to end the filibuster” and allow for Democrats to have a “functional majority” in the Senate.

“Yeah, sir, certainly we need a change. We’re not we’re not going to keep doing the same thing and get a different result,” Kelly responded. He added: “There’s no other democracy, as far as I know, that works the way the United States Senate does. So structurally, it’s got major issues. I would like to see us, you know, change the rules.”

“I continue to work with my Democratic colleagues,” Kelly continued. “Michael and I were speaking about this just today about, you know, what are our options? How can we make this place run better? And I imagine that the three of us will continue to have conversations, and not only with the Democrats, but with the Republicans as well.”

Much frustration among Democratic voters has centered on Manchin and Sinema, who are vocal in their opposition to filibuster reform. One supporter asked the senators on the Zoom call if any of them had socialized with Manchin on his houseboat, which he famously keeps docked on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., and the nature of their relationship to Manchin.

Bennet replied that he had been invited to but never visited Manchin’s houseboat. But he said Colorado’s junior senator, John Hickenlooper, who took office in January, had.

“It will not surprise you to know that my colleague, John Hickenlooper, has already been, I think probably several times, because he’s more of an extrovert and the life of the party in ways that I’m not,” Bennet said.

Kelly indicated he had visited Manchin’s boat: “It’s not a houseboat. It’s a rather large boat. Got a few decks. Nice to go out there on the water.”

Later in the hour-long call, Bennet said Democrats should emulate McConnell’s strategic skill.

“I believe very strongly that I would not want any of my colleagues to be as cynical as Mitch McConnell is. But I do think we need to be as strategic as Mitch McConnell is,” Bennet said. “And I think there have been a lot of times in the last decade when that hasn’t been the case. And I regret that to some extent, because of his relentlessness … It’s clear that we have got to be clear about what it is we’re trying to achieve. And we’ve got to do what’s necessary to achieve it.”

***UPDATED: This story was updated to include additional comments from Mark Kelly.

This story was originally published by Colorado Newsline, a sister publication of the Arizona Mirror and a member of the States Newsroom network of nonprofit news organizations, with the headline “ Bennet in call with supporters decries McConnell’s ‘abuse of the filibuster’ .”

The post Mark Kelly in private call: Filibuster changes needed to make a ‘more functional’ Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Community Policy
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

212
Followers
217
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#Republican Senate#Democratic#Zoom#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...
Energy IndustryNewsweek

ExxonMobil Lobbyist Reveals Joe Manchin 'Kingmaker' Among 11 Senators Targeted

A senior lobbyist for ExxonMobil has claimed the oil giant is secretly fighting legislative attempts to tackle climate change—and identified Democratic Senator Joe Manchin as one of the lawmakers targeted in the campaign. Lobbyist Keith McCoy's remarks were covertly recorded by Greenpeace UK's investigative platform Unearthed and shared with British...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Joe Manchin's secret

On a shelf in my office is a 2016 photograph of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and me that tells you everything you need to know about survival in a hyperpolarized political climate. The image captures a small congressional delegation standing along a strip of curb that separates South and North Korea. In addition to Manchin and me, the photograph includes Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). Nearly five years after it was taken, only Manchin and King remain on Capitol Hill. They have withstood the ferocious partisan winds that swept away so many of their colleagues.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Roger Marshall: Keep the filibuster – Senate, nation need the stability and compromise this tool provides

Leadership is the quality I most remember my dad looking for and praising in others, and it is something I’ve always tried to study and emulate in great leaders. As I sometimes wander the U.S. Capitol looking for solitude and inspiration, I’m struck by one of my favorite paintings hanging in the Rotunda. In this portrait, the artist depicts Gen. George Washington shortly after the Revolutionary War surrendering his commission as an officer. And behind Washington, resting on an otherwise empty throne, are the robes of a king – the robes he declined.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Breyer watch intensifies as Supreme Court term nears its close

(CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer has taken a commanding role in the final days of the Supreme Court session, writing decisions preserving Obamacare and bolstering student free speech and, when conservatives ruled against union organizing on agricultural land, forcefully dissenting for the left wing. But what some liberals want to...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Mike Lee praises Republican success blocking 'For the People Act' legislation

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined "Hannity" Tuesday to discuss the Senate Republicans' success blocking the sweeping legislation on election reforms. LEE: "I'm thrilled that we defeated S.1 tonight. This was a victory for the angels. This bill was written in hell by the devil himself. This bill would make it easier to vote. This would make it easier to vote illegally. This is the "Corrupt Politicians Act", and I'm glad we defeated it. Most importantly Sean, we have to remember that this would have arranged for federal taxpayer dollars to fund campaigns. Several of my colleagues have pointed out to me in the last few days that in their campaigns, if this bill had been law, they would have personally been entitled to tens of millions of dollars of federal taxpayer subsidies into their campaigns. Sean, there's one thing the American people do not want, and that's for the federal government to be running politicians' campaigns. And I'm thrilled that we stopped it."