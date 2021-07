The Madden series has had many different game modes over the years, but one of the ongoing staples is always the ever popular Franchise Mode. Stated by the development team to be the most played mode, Franchise has sort of felt like the black sheep of the family over the last number of years with a lack of substantial updates that had led it to feeling very stale. This caused a massive amount of backlash around the release of Madden 21 last year, which led to the promise of updates throughout the year. Even with these fairly minimal updates, Franchise was still in much need of a revamping and that is finally happening in the upcoming Madden 22.