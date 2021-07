Giving thanks is more than a simple mannerism, which is taught to us from the beginnings of childhood. It is a form of honor. When you are thanking someone, you are acknowledging their contribution for what you have. Whatever they have given, you are grateful for. In addition, you are honoring the value for such a gift. Such is the very meaning of “giving thanks.” Clearly, what has been given to you has made a lasting impression. It has impacted you in such a way, that you can never forget the gift. Bring joyfulness and gratitude. There is tenderness, and wellness, through it all.