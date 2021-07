QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Non-profit organizations in the Quad Cities want to get the word out on their services. Three agencies plan to hold a Caregiver Resource Drive-Through this Saturday, June 26. Milestones, along with Alternatives for the Older Adult and the Quad Cities Alzheimer’s Association plan to hold drive-thru events at two locations where caregivers can pick up a bag of resources from local service providers.