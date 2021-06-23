Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Save a Video on Facebook (to Watch Later)

By Brooke Nelson
Posted by 
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s say you want to save a video on how to make a tasty recipe or cute puppy on Facebook—but you don’t want to open Facebook to watch it again. Never fear! Instead of bookmarking the video on Facebook’s website or app, you can download it directly to your computer and smartphone. Follow these steps to learn how to save a video on Facebook for easier and faster streaming. Frequent Facebook users should also know how to tell if someone blocked you on Facebook, how to delete photos on Facebook, how to block someone on Facebook Messenger, and Facebook scams to avoid.

www.rd.com
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Messenger#Facebook Videos#Smartphone#Url
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Waterville, MEwaterville-me.gov

Book Bites! (Facebook Read-A-Loud)

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children’s collection. Each week on Thursdays from 7 to 7:30PM, Mrs. Liz will read an excerpt from a book off one of the New Books shelves. You may discover your family’s new favorite book!. See the video on https://www.facebook.com/watervillelibrary/. FMI: Call 207-872-5433, email librarian@watervillelibrary.org,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Unseen Messenger for all social Chat apps

No last seen & no blue tick is a sample App to read incoming messages without leaving blue ticks sign. No last read & hide blue tick app will not let your friends know that you have read their messages (no read receipt). WhatsDelete views deleted messages and the photo recovery app will help you to restore deleted messages from WhatsApp. With unseen last seen - hide online & blue ticks, now you have the freedom to read your contacts messages incognito, with no seen sign and without any blue double check mark.
Internet1000logos.net

How to Unblock a Contact in Facebook and Messenger

Who hasn’t blocked anyone? We all get overly emotional, or we just accidentally push buttons and then regret it. Sometimes we block someone on purpose, but even in these cases, it’s important to know how to “get it all back. If you have blocked someone on Facebook, that person can...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

These are the Best Messaging Apps: WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and more!

Instant messaging has revolutionized the way the world works. Most of us got our first spin with it during the height of MSN Messenger from its launch in 1999. Now the rise of smartphones has changed the way instant messaging works again. However, there’s not a single, one-size-fits-all solution for messaging just yet. There are several options out there for instant messaging, but sometimes it’s not even our decision, but rather, we have to use whatever our friends and family use. Nonetheless, among apps, keyboards, and more, a decent messaging service should be in order as well. From widely-used options to privacy-focused ones, there’s something for everyone here.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

10 Innovative Ways Brands Can Leverage Facebook And Instagram Stories

Facebook and Instagram have been incredibly effective marketing channels for quite some time. Now, brands can also leverage the Stories feature on both platforms to create deeper connections with users. Stories often offer more interactive options than regular social posts, and companies can use this to their advantage by creating unique content that captures the attention of consumers as they scroll through their feed.
Cell Phonesthesaxon.org

WhatsApp leads the social networks in Spain, where 80% of the population already uses these platforms

Spain has about 38 million people who use social networks, WhatsApp being the most used. WhatsApp The novelty that will change the way you shop online. The Use of the social network has grown more than 3 percent during the first quarter of the year, reaching more than 4,300 million users, a figure that in the case of Espaa approaches the 38 million users, 80 percent of the population.
InternetThe Next Web

A brief history of Facebook’s journey to the $1T market cap club

Last night, Facebook joined the exclusive club of US-based publicaly traded companies with a market cap of more than $1 trillion. Other notable names with this club’s membership are Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet — making Facebook the youngest company to reach this mark. Here’s a brief history of Facebook with...
Internetsouthfloridareporter.com

Today, More Than 3.2 Billion Images Will Be Shared On Social Media Posts (Video)

Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30th. In its short life, social media has redefined how people interact, communicate, and share with family, friends, and the world. This short video graphically explains digital transformation in a movie trailer-type fashion. Written by Digital Transformation Speaker Erik Qualman and produced...
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Hide Activity Status on Instagram

Do you use Instagram on a regular basis to stay connected with your friends, family, and colleagues? In that case, you may have already noticed that Instagram Direct shows when a user was last active. It’s similar to WhatsApp’s Last Seen feature, but it can be easily disabled if needed.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
InternetEntrepreneur

Do you remember MySpace and Friendster? This is the history of social media

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The arrival of the Internet, some years ago, generated a before and after in different civilizations, opening the way to a new way of...
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

How Many Ducks Do You See? Try to Solve the Viral Riddle

The question seems simple enough: How many ducks do you see? And yet, this visual riddle is a lot tougher than it looks. In fact, it has stumped so many on social media that the riddle has now gone viral. People on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often amazed at just how wrong their initial guesses are—which is why they’re so eager to learn how to arrive at the right answer.
Behind Viral Videosthenewsgod.com

How to Save TikTok Videos Without Watermark

TikTok is a popular application that lets you share short videos with friends and followers on social media. TikTok has quickly become the latest trend for teens and young adults to post their daily lives, thoughts, ideas, and stories in 15 seconds or less. TikTok has been around for a...
Internetprestigeonline.com

Instagram now lets you post straight from your desktop

Instagram isn’t exactly the most convenient platform to use on a PC. And clearly the social network would like to remedy this. Some users of the platform can now publish a post directly from the desktop/web version of Instagram. A very practical feature that’s been expected for a while now. Additionally, there’s a new option in connection with Twitter. We take a closer look.
Denver, COconservativeangle.com

Antifa Terrorists Threaten, Harass Guests Outside Conservative Gathering, Planned Violence on Facebook (Video)

The following article, Antifa Terrorists Threaten, Harass Guests Outside Conservative Gathering, Planned Violence on Facebook (Video), was first published on Conservative Firing Line. Violence broke out on Friday evening outside the Western Conservative Conference in Denver, Colorado, as Antifa terrorists harassed guests at a Hyatt Hotel, Brock Simmons reported at...
ElectronicsPosted by
Reader's Digest

13 Robot Vacuums with the Best Customer Reviews

When they first launched in 2002, robot vacuums seemed like luxurious, futuristic cleaning appliances that were beyond the everyday person’s reach. Well, the future is here, and it’s thriving! More of these vacuums are available at a variety of price points and offer a deep clean for houses big and small, so we can all enjoy the benefits of kicking back and relaxing while these handy little devices do the hard work for us.
RelationshipsPosted by
Reader's Digest

78 Riddles for Adults That Will Test Your Smarts

If you’re looking for some riddles for adults to keep in your back pocket as a way to strike up a conversation or pull out as a party trick, you’re in luck. We have plenty of easy riddles, hard riddles, and fun riddles for you right here. The trick will be memorizing a bunch of these so you have them handy (or you can bookmark this page for when you need it) when you want to put your friends and family to the test.
Technologytechpcvipers.com

How to Crop Video Files Online for Free (No download required)

Don’t we love to take videos and post them on social media? It’s such fun when your videos trend and bring lots of comments and praises. But posting a video on different platforms needs some work. Just look at Instagram as an example. As a post, you can share a...