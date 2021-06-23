Cancel
Carrollton, IL

City of Carrollton Receives Broadband Planning Grant from DCEO

wlds.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Carrollton was 1 of 12 communities in the state to receive grant money to implement a broadband Internet accessibility plan. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband announced today its second cohort of the Illinois Connected Communities grant program. Carrollton and the other 11 communities have been granted $15,000 to create a strategic plan to build broadband capacity in its city limits. The grant program is aimed at some of the state’s most under-served areas when it comes to Internet broadband access.

