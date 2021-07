Research on the health of former lab animals shows that for chimpanzees, and probably for people, “it’s not physical activity, but inactivity, that makes us frail.”. When Auntie Rose died in early 2007, she was the oldest wild chimpanzee known to humankind. At around 63 years old, she was very elderly for a chimp, and her final months had been difficult. “She had lost all her body hair, and she just crawled about in the forest,” recalls Emily Otali, field director of the Kibale Chimpanzee Project in Uganda and a National Geographic Explorer. “I felt sorry for her.”