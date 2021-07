Workwear Outfitters, formerly VF Workwear, completed its sale to Redwood Capital Investments, LLC. “We are excited to begin this new chapter as the leader in workwear apparel and footwear. We’ve built a portfolio of strong brands that have excelled for more than 100 years, but we believe that the best is still ahead of us,” said Chris Holcombe, CEO, Workwear Outfitters. “Our partnership with Redwood is a great match that allows us to significantly invest in our current brands and to expand into new areas. We are still firmly committed to our purpose to Champion and empower workers who make our world work better.”