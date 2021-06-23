DC Appeals Court Ruling: Spire STL Pipeline Wasn’t Necessary

West Central Illinois landowners may have been granted a reprieve in their ongoing problems with a natural gas pipeline company. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia District ruled yesterday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts in approving the 65-mile long Spire STL Pipeline that cuts across Greene and Scott County. The appeals court ruled that FERC failed to also establish necessity of the pipeline calling the awarding of construction permits arbitrary and capricious after a lawsuit was filed by the Environmental Defense Fund.