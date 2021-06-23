Cancel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kosher farm hosting market, summer camp

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

A Cholov Yisroel ( Jewish milk ) kosher farm in Dania Beach is hosting a farmers market and an equestrian summer camp.

The farmers market at L’Chaim Farm, 5511 Woodland Lane in Dania Beach, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The products are grown and produced on-site and at other local organic farms.

Adam Hendry, founder and CEO at L’Chaim Farm, said, “Our kosher farmers market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and free range eggs from our organic farm for purchase.”

“Visitors can enjoy this family-friendly setting that includes a variety of games, pony rides, fishing, and activities offered every Sunday,” Hendry continued. “L’Chaim Farm is the only organic Cholov Yisroel kosher farm in Florida under the supervision of Kosher Miami, so we are bringing something truly unique and much-needed to our community. We have received tremendous community support so far and are looking forward to growing our farmers market.”

There is also a goat milking demo each Sunday at 12:15 p.m. in which guests can meet and pet the goats. People can also take a tour of the greenhouse with farm manager Jordan Holder.

Cost is $3 for children, $5 for adults and free for those under 3 years old. Each Thursday, the farm offers a selection of fresh produce and goat’s milk products for its Shabbat pick-up from 2-6 p.m

The farm hosts its Jewish equestrian/farming summer day camp for children ages 5–10 through Aug. 13. The camp includes davening , horse activities, horseback riding, farming activities such as goat milking, fishing, arts and crafts, weekly p arshah , water play, and more. All campers will bring dairy kosher meals. Boys will wear caps or yarmulkes .

Visit lchaimfarm.com for more information on the farm, its market and summer camp.

