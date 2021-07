Despite all the fearmongering from leftists and wishful thinking from conservatives, the Supreme Court and its three newest justices continue to prove everyone wrong. The bench has issued a shocking number of unanimous opinions this term, plus some often surprising majority coalitions. In one of its most recent cases illustrating the latter, for example, "conservative" Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s leftist Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan and its Chief Appeaser John Roberts to uphold the federal government’s coronavirus-related tenant-eviction moratorium.