Peacock is finally coming to Fire TV on June 24th

By Catie Keck
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a year after Peacock’s launch, NBCUniversal’s marquee streaming app is finally coming to Fire TV and Fire tablets. The streaming service will officially arrive on Amazon devices on June 24th, allowing users to access the app without having to sideload it. The companies announced Wednesday that the app would be supported across Fire TV products, including Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV smart TVs. A Peacock spokesperson told The Verge that second-generation Fire TVs and above will have support for the app, as will all Fire Tablets with Fire OS 5 and above.

www.theverge.com
