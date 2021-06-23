Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Were the Dolphins 'the team'?

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

Could Tom Brady have been talking about the Miami Dolphins and Ryan Fitzpatrick?

By now, the trailer for the next episode of HBO's "The Shop" featuring Brady talking about his free agency last year has gone viral, particularly his comment about, "You're sticking with that motherf___er?"

While already there's been suggestions that perhaps he was referring to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers or maybe Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, former Cleveland Browns GM Mike Lombardi said on his podcast, The GM Shuffle, he thinks Brady was talking about the Dolphins.

"I think Brady really would have liked to play in San Francisco; however, I think Brady wanted to stay on the Eastern Seaboard as much as possible," Lombardi said. "I don't think he would refer to Jimmy G as that m-------------.

"I think the team is Miami. On the Eastern Seaboard, they had Ryan Fitzpatrick. Now, he would say you're sticking with that m---------- for Fitzpatrick. if you know Brady, he wanted to be (in) the East, he wanted to get back at New England, and what better way to get back at New England than go to Miami.

"You got Flores down there, they had plenty of cap room — remember they signed all those guys last year. They had a ton of cap room. And you're sticking with that m---------? Like, you're sticking with Ryan? You don't want me? Like Flo, you know me. You know me.

"Everybody thinks it's the 49ers and Jimmy G, but I don't think that, having them coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Brady would refer to Jimmy G as that m----------. Like you've got to be bad to get Brady to say that, right? I think it was Miami."

As it turned out, of course, Brady did stay in the East, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season in the NFC South.

Lombardi, it should be mentioned, last worked in the NFL from 2014-16 as an assistant to the coaching staff for the Patriots.

The Dolphins were never considered serious suitors for Brady last offseason.

Fitzpatrick was heading into the second year of the two-year contract he signed in 2019, but the Dolphins obviously could have walked away from him after one year.

It needs to be mentioned that Brady might be viewed differently right now than he was at the end of the 2019 season when he finished with a pedestrian 88.0 passer rating before producing a 102.2 mark with the Bucs last year.

So hindsight being 20-20, it's certainly easy to say the Dolphins should have pursued Brady last offseason if he indeed had an interest in staying in the AFC East and coming to Miami.

The episode of "The Shop" featuring premiers Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Community Policy
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
61
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hbo#The Las Vegas Raiders#Gm#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
General Motors
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The PFF View of the Dolphins' Defensive Talent

By a lot of different measures, whether it be points allowed, takeaways or third downs, the Miami Dolphins had one of the most successful defenses in the NFL in 2020. It was a group that had its share of impressive individual performances, from Xavien Howard's NFL-leading 10 interceptions, to Emmanuel Ogbah's nine sacks, to Jerome Baker's 100-plus tackles and seven sacks, to Andrew Van Ginkel's 5.5 sacks in limited action.
NFLKARE

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2021: Who makes the list?

NEW YORK — We're in that slight summer lull in the NFL between mini camps and the start of training camp, so it's a perfect time for some position rankings. Typically, there's a lot of agreement at least who the top few quarterbacks in the NFL are at this time and that includes Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dissecting the Dolphins in Terms of Talent

The Miami Dolphins logically should compete for a playoff berth in 2021 after knocking on the door last season, but how do they stack up with the AFC contenders when it comes to personnel?. Based on the fact that cornerback Xavien Howard was the only player on the team selected...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Rowe Ready for Waller Rematch

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2021 offseason program, Eric Rowe finds himself with a new look and a partially different role in the secondary. And Rowe is also looking ahead to a Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders for some redemption after one of his few tough outings of 2020.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Three Dolphins Selected for NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Three Miami Dolphins rookies recently took a break from the offseason program and their initiation into the NFL by taking part in the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere. First-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips were joined in the virtual event by third-round selection Hunter Long, the tight end from Boston College. It's interesting to note that the NFLPA referred to Phillips as a defensive end, though he's listed as a linebacker on the Dolphins roster.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Notebook: Final OTA, Baker, Fuller, Camps

After the Miami Dolphins wrapped up their final OTA of 2021, an unidentified man spoke as the players and coaches gathered around him. Whoever the speaker was, he made everybody crack up on several occasions and another week of practice ended on a good note. Before the speech, strength and...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 99

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number. This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins to Hold Joint Practices with Atlanta

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reaffirmed last week that he likes joint practices in training camp, and he'll get his wish this summer. New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith revealed Tuesday morning that his team will be having practices with the Dolphins this summer. While no details are...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Contract Years, Stopping Allen, Tua, Eichenberg and More

What prospect in Dolphins history, either drafted or acquired by trade, has given you the most disappointment in comparison to your expectations?. Going off the top of my head, the one who jumps to mind is Cecil Collins. The Dolphins got him in the fifth round of the 1999 draft because of his off-the-field issues at LSU that led him to have to transfer to McNeese State, but I thought he actually would have steered clear of trouble in the NFL after getting a second chance and then I was blown away at training camp by how smooth a runner he was. But that went downhill fast and he didn't even last a year in Miami. Sammie Smith also comes to mind because he really looked the part with his size and speed when he arrived as a first-round pick in 1989.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

New Contract for Baker

Linebacker Jerome Baker is coming off a sneaky good season for the Miami Dolphins, and the team has made sure he's going to be around for a while. The Dolphins have signed Baker to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, according to multiple reports quoting agent Drew Rosenhaus, with the deal including more than $28 million guaranteed.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Make More Moves on the Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins continue to add veterans with versatility to their offensive line, the latest being fifth-year guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. He joins the Dolphins after starting eight games for the New England Patriots in 2020 and then failing to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Eluemunor's first four starts came at right tackle in the first six weeks of the season and he started four games at left tackle late in the season after coming back from an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Flores Thursday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins were set to wrap up their 2021 minicamp with meetings Thursday, but before that took place, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session with the media. -- Starting off with a Tua question, Flores says the quarterback has made some improvement, even over the last two days. Has progress from command of the offense, reads, and things of that nature. Expects Tua to continue to improve.
NFLCBS Sports

Xavien Howard holdout: Byron Jones 'would love' for dynamic duo to team up again in Dolphins secondary

The main storyline surrounding the Dolphins' minicamp was the absence of cornerback Xavien Howard, who is holding out in hopes of having his contract restructured. The league's leader in interceptions (10) and passes defensed (20) last season, Howard has four years remaining on a five-year, $75.25 million extension he signed in May in 2019. Howard may request a trade if the two sides fail to come to an agreement, according to the Miami Herald.
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Dolphins open minicamp without Howard

DAVIE — Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in practice on Tuesday. Worse, all those giveaways came with the player who picked off more passes than anyone else in the NFL last season nowhere to be found. Xavien Howard was a no-show for the first day of the Miami Dolphins’ three-day...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The Possible Howard Outcomes

There are several ways the stalemate involving Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins could play out over the next several weeks, up to and including a trade. That obviously would be the most drastic scenario because it would mean the departure of the team's most talented player just one year after he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and finish third in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Former Dolphins play golf, discuss current team at RNDC Golf Classic

BOCA RATON —Three former Dolphins took part in the 27th annual RNDC Golf Classic Friday on a cloudy afternoon at the Boca Lago Golf and Country Club. Hall-of-Famer Dwight Stephenson has hosted every iteration of the charity tournament in conjunction with United Community Options (UCO), a service provider for adults and children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Extra Points: Dolphins, Samuels, USFL

Dolphins receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Both are now back in Miami for 2021, and both say they don’t regret their decisions to opt out, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There was never a time I second-guessed” the decision to opt out, Hurns said. Each player’s contract tolled, and each has a little over $1MM in guaranteed money for this season, but Jackson writes that they’re both fighting for roster spots. Wilson looked great after first joining the Dolphins in 2018, but a serious hip injury knocked him out after only seven games.