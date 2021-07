Above: Rylee Shunney leading the pack during Saturday’s 800m state final. Shunney went on to win. Photo by oceanstaterunning.com. The EG Track and Field teams competed in States over the weekend, with several strong finishes for the Avengers, including a first-place finish for sophomore Rylee Shunney in the 800 meters (2:18.01). Shunney had been struggling with a cold earlier in the week but pulled out all the stops for States, pulling off a third place finish in the 1500 meters too.