A defense attorney is questioning his client’s competency again, despite the fact an Outagamie County jury has rejected an insanity plea. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Kraus is headed to prison unless the judge steps in. Kraus was found guilty of shooting his grandparents to death two years ago inside their home in Grand Chute. The jury decided while Kraus did suffer from a mental disease or defect, he still had the capacity to know that his actions were wrong. He faces two life sentences for the deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus when he returns to court in August.