Docomo Pacific backs Pride Marianas Youth’s activities

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocomo Pacific, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, & entertainment, takes pride in supporting Pride Marianas Youth’s events celebrating Pride Month. June is Pride Month—a global celebration where many collective voices unite to support and honor our LGBTQIA+ community. Leading the charge in the CNMI is Pride Marianas Youth. Last week it held the “Pride at the Park” event, which featured family-friendly activities and a specially curated exhibit housed by the museum, which included stories of Pride from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

