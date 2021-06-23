Cancel
Agriculture

Special Edition HAT Podcast- Spotlight on the Indiana Forage Council #2

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince this week is National Forage Week, Hoosier Ag Today partnered with the Indiana Forage Council for this special edition podcast focusing on the Indiana forage industry. Purdue Extension Forage Specialist Keith Johnson leads a discussion on this podcast about the importance of forages to livestock health and the environment. He’s joined by Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center Superintendent Jason Tower, and southern Indiana farmers Steve Carr, his daughter Jo Ellen, and Ronnie Boehm.

