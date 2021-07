Among the many exciting announcements and trailers released during this year’s E3 is of course the new Halo Infinite information. Almost every E3 has something about Halo and this one certainly didn’t disappoint in that regard. Halo is a series that has pulled more than its fair share of the Xbox brand’s weight since it helped popularize Microsoft’s console all those years ago, and so any movement with the franchise is of course going to be noteworthy. This time, Halo fans have Halo Infinite to look forward to, and most are excited for what this new entry seems to be bringing to the table.