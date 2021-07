The City of Tucson Department of Housing and Community Development is accepting comments regarding the proposed Third Substantial Amendment to the 2019 Annual Action Plan. The City of Tucson is preparing an Amendment to the 2019 Annual Action Plan (AAP) for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will be the third Substantial Amendment to the 2019 AAP. On Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 there will be a public hearing at the Mayor and Council Regular Council Meeting regarding the proposed Amendment. The City of Tucson Department of Housing and Community Development will be requesting Mayor and Council approval of the Substantial Amendment. The amendment includes changes to the distribution of funding for Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) and Emergency Solutions Grant Coronavirus (ESG-CV) programs. These changes come as a result of an updated assessment of need and other resources made available to maximize the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.