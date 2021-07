Nothing embodies the phrase “what you see is what you get” quite like the Lenovo Ideapad 110. This is a no-nonsense laptop built to be cheap and easily accessible to its two target audiences, businesses and schools. This Lenovo Ideapad isn’t any sort of award winner, and it’s pretty low on our list for the best travel laptop, the good laptop for kids, and the best laptop, but, if you need a simple machine that’s cheap and can perform basic tasks, it might be the laptop for you.