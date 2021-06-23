Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki: So Is Sylvie The MCU's Lady Loki Or Not?

By Mason Downey
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 2 of Loki ended on a bombshell reveal--the Loki variant that the TVA had been chasing through time and space was, in fact, a woman. This prompted many fans to speculate on the introduction of a popular comics version of the character, known as Lady Loki. However, despite the clear parallels some parts of the puzzle seemed to be missing. Her design was specifically very different for one, and for another, she immediately seemed to rail against the comparison to Loki himself when they met.

www.gamespot.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Tva#Asgardians#Norse#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
Related
TV SeriesInverse

Crocodile Loki could confirm the wildest Thor 4 rumor yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot more mischievous. The fourth episode of Marvel’s Loki concludes with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief waking up in a post-apocalyptic version of New York — destroyed Avengers Tower and all — only to find himself surrounded by a group of other Loki variants.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Who is Enchantress in Loki? New Villain the or Lady Sylvie Lushton Marvel Loki explored!

Loki is the most and highly appreciated American television series which is brought by Michael Waldron. The genre consists of Action-adventure, rime thriller, and Fantasy. The predecided the series is Naveelous Studios, while Kate Herron was the director in the first season. Loki was released on June 9, 2021. The first season of Loki was highly cherished by the viewers and they have become huge fans of the series now.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki episode 3 preview: Lady Loki / Sylvie Lushton theories galore

Next week on Disney+ Loki episode 3 will arrive — and boy is there a LOT to unpack with it. To us, the biggest question mark we have is around Lady Loki, who could very well prove to be so much more than just a variant. She could be integral in the MCU’s version of the multiverse and beyond just that, prove to still be Sylvie Lushton, a comic-book version of Enchantress.
TV & VideosComicBook

How Loki Is Secretly Introducing The MCU's Next Big Villain

Marvel's Loki Disney+ series may be all about Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian God of Mischief (in all his troublesome variations), but it's also proving to be a game-changing re-framing cosmic power hierarchy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reveal of the Time Variance Authority and its masters the Time-Keepers has made the Infinity Stones seem like pathetic trinkets (literally), the battle that the TVA fights to protect the Sacred Timeline has already proven to have dire ramifications for the entire MCU. However, true to its titular character Loki may be pulling some tricks on Marvel fans, as it quietly establishes the next big villain for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kang The Conqueror.
MoviesGizmodo

So That's What Loki's Powers Are

In each of Marvel’s films that Loki’s appeared in, the Asgardian trickster god’s gotten into all sorts of chaotic mischief using his intellect and an array of ill-defined mystical powers that allow him to conjure illusions. Though Loki’s copies have typically been convincing enough to give him enough time to run away from danger or whip out his favorite pair of knives like a stage magician, Marvel’s films have glossed over how exactly Odin and Frigga’s youngest son’s magic works.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Character Poster Puts the Focus on the Mysterious Sylvie

There is little doubt that the second season of Loki featured a major revelation about the main villain. Now we can get a better look at the fugitive Variant who has been messing with the Sacred Timeline. The new character poster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show puts the focus on the mysterious Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress.
ComicsGeekTyrant

New Poster for Marvel's LOKI Features Lady Loki

Marvel has released a new poster for the Disney+ series Loki, and it features Sophia Di Martino as Lady Loki. This Loki Variant made her big debut in episode 2, which was titled “The Variant.” She is hellbent on causing chaos in the sacred timeline, and by the end of episode 2, that’s exactly what she did. She managed to escape the TVA with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki following her.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Loki’ Suggests a ‘Doctor Strange’ Line Is Key to MCU’s Future

Episode two of the Disney+ series goes deeper into the TVA and its multiverse mysteries. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]. “I see a scheme. And in that scheme, I see myself.” The second episode of Loki, “The Variant” wastes no time establishing the series’ apparent antagonist whose actions in the final minutes promise to have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere, “Glorious Purpose,” introduced audiences to the TVA and the threat of Variants, who under the instruction of god-like aliens, the Time-Keepers, must be erased from existence in order to prevent chaos from being loosed upon the cosmos. Of course, if there’s anything Loki (Tom Hiddleston) excels at, it’s chaos. The second episode puts that to the test, while further establishing this new corner of the MCU. But everything may not be as it appears regarding the TVA’s mission to protect the sacred timeline.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Featurette Teases Major Revelations about Sylvie's Origin Story

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. After Episode 3 has taken us to a whole different turn, a new featurette was released by Marvel, and this time, it focuses on Sylvie with the actress playing the part Sophie Di Martino discussing how she embodies the character and brings her to life. But more than that, it teases major revelations about her and her origin story as we see a young Sylvie in the short clip.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Loki bisexuality in MCU confirmed in show’s third episode

One of the biggest revelations in the latest Loki TV episode was the lead character’s sexuality. Loki being bisexual has finally been confirmed in dialogue. This is another big step forward for bisexual representation in mainstream media. Whereas bisexual Marvel characters have been featured before, the confirmation of their sexuality has never been as clear as it is in Loki episode 3.