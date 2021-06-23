Peacock Will Be Available on Amazon Fire Devices On June 24

Peacock will soon be available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the US. NBCUniversal's streaming platform will be available on Amazon's devices from Thursday, June 24. The deal between Peacock and Amazon means that the Peacock app will be available on the entire Fire product line. This includes Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV smart TV. The service can be launched by Alexa, and later in the year, full Alexa integration will allow users to browse titles on Peacock using their voices.