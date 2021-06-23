Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

8 Best Experiences At Platte River State Park

By SJ Morgensen
travelawaits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the perfect time of year to visit state parks. With the long days and warm weather, it’s a great time to get outside and explore. You can go near or far, but sometimes the best places to visit are right in your own backyard. If you’re like me, you’re dreaming of far away and exotic places to go. But we have to remember to check out things right in our own city and state. I had visited Platte River State Park from time to time back in the day, but somehow I hadn’t been there for years. There were always other things to see and do. I recently decided it was time to go back to Platte River State Park and see what was new. Now that I’ve been back, I’m kicking myself for ignoring the park for all these years. The park is very well-maintained and quite a gem.

www.travelawaits.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Platte River#Safari Park#The Strategic Air Command#Aerospace Space Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Archery
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Woman Drowned in Big River at State Park

Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman has drowned in Big River at a state park in Washington County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when 67-year-old Monica Boyer was wading in the river near the Washington State Park boat access. Investigators believe Boyer waded into...
Nebraska StateYankton Daily Press

Neb. State Park Visitors Can Take Online Survey Rate Experience

LINCOLN, Neb. — Visitors to Nebraska state parks can take a survey online to share their experiences this summer. To take the survey, visit go.unl.edu/nestateparks. The survey also is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/parkusersurvey. Crews have been conducting surveys in select parks every weekend since the beginning of April and will continue...
Posted by
Only In Oregon

Oswald West State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Oregon And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

Here in Oregon, it’s hard to play favorites when it comes to our state parks, because, in our humble opinion, each and every one of these destinations is extraordinary. However, Travel + Leisure recently released their roundup of the 50 Best State Parks Around the U.S., and Oswald West State Park was their pick for […] The post Oswald West State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Oregon And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleDearborn Press & Guide

Great Lakes beach safety is key to great state park visits

As the summer heats up and people begin flocking to Great Lakes beaches, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources urges everyone to keep water and pier safety in mind. Holding more than 20% of the world's fresh water, the Great Lakes are large, powerful water systems. These lakes reign supreme for many during warmer months, but they also are prone to dangerous currents that can threaten even the most experienced swimmer. Adverse weather patterns can create dangerous rip and structural currents along piers and breakwalls, too. Crashing waves can create slippery surfaces and conditions strong enough to knock a person into the water.
Accidentsskyhinews.com

Woman falls into river at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 45-year-old woman from Oklahoma fell into St. Vrain River on Monday on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park. The fall was about one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead, park officials said. The woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on log debris.
TravelAugusta Free Press

Clinch River becomes Commonwealth’s first blueway state park

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday celebrated the official opening of Clinch River State Park, Virginia’s 41st state park and first blueway state park. Consisting of 696 acres, the park is situated across several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access...
Travel97.5 KISS FM

TOP 10 Tri-Cities Campgrounds to Pitch a Tent or Park Your RV

June is National Camping Month, a wonderful time to pack up the family and enjoy nature!. We're lucky, as the Tri-Cities offers an abundance of scenery, parks, rivers, hiking trails, wineries, and more. There's a lot to explore. We got busy and uncovered some of the best areas to park...
Iowa Statebackpacker.com

Iowa’s Middle River Is a Paddler’s Hidden Gem

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. We glide silently around a bend in the river, unintentionally sneaking up on two fawns playing in the shallow water. Close wildlife encounters are an unexpected perk of both boat travel and Iowa’s little-known Middle River. The easy current delivers us past rolling farmlands, beneath historic bridges, and by animals unaccustomed to human presence. In summer, the river is low, so we find ourselves pushing and pulling our fiberglass canoe around boulders and snags in several places, but it’s a fair trade for the peaceful travel as we float nearly 40 miles. Cottonwood fluff floats lazily beside us, and we drift past turtles and great blue herons so closely that I’m sure I can reach them with my paddle. This is America’s heartland at its finest.
Baudette, MNlakeofthewoodsmn.com

Canoeing & Kayaking at Lake of the Woods

The historic Rainy River is the original “Voyageur’s Highway,” which linked the entire Great Lakes area with the northern waterways of Canada. Lake of the Woods hosted early trading posts in the 1700’s and is still the living legacy for this era. Getting out on the water is a great way to experience all of the history and nature Lake of the Woods has to offer.
WildlifeBillings Gazette

Testing of dead Madison River fish focuses on fungus

Testing of dead whitefish and trout on the Madison River below Ennis Dam has shown the mortality stemmed from irritated gills, but a causative agent was not determined, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. In May, FWP counted 800 dead whitefish and 20 dead trout on the river and...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Park Service Asks Public Not To Drive Over Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the thought of driving over a 700-pound elk may sound absurd, elk calves are at much higher risk because they are are significantly smaller and could end up beneath a car. As a result, the National Park Service on Tuesday...
HobbiesKHQ Right Now

Fishing restriction in place for lower Madison River

THREE FORKS, Mont. - A daily fishing restriction is in place for the lower Madison River to reduce fish stress and mortality during high water temperatures, according to a release. The hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight, applies from the dam at Ennis...
LifestyleBangor Daily News

What it’s like to canoe from Depot Lake to Allagash Village

This is part two of a two part series. See the first part here. On the third day of our expedition from Depot Lake to Allagash Village, we awoke in our tents under a protective carpet of tarps to cool sunny weather. Situated on the remnants of an ancient logging road at the site of a washed out bridge on remote Depot Stream, we were about nine miles downstream from Depot Lake.
Hayden, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River State Park earns grant to install permanent ice rink

HAYDEN — Yampa River State Park has thrown together a temporary ice rink structure for the past few years. Thanks to a $12,342 grant from the Great Outdoors Colorado, or GOCO, the park will be able to install a winter-season professional ice rink in one of the parking lots. The...
Iowa StateIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Iowa River Greenbelt Day Camp provides educational experience

Each summer at the beginning of June, former elementary school teacher Dennise Smith hosts a summer day camp on her 120-acre property just north of Steamboat Rock. The day camp, Iowa River Greenbelt Day Camp, allows for 50 kids to take time to learn about Iowa and its natural ecosystems.