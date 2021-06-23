8 Best Experiences At Platte River State Park

Now is the perfect time of year to visit state parks. With the long days and warm weather, it’s a great time to get outside and explore. You can go near or far, but sometimes the best places to visit are right in your own backyard. If you’re like me, you’re dreaming of far away and exotic places to go. But we have to remember to check out things right in our own city and state. I had visited Platte River State Park from time to time back in the day, but somehow I hadn’t been there for years. There were always other things to see and do. I recently decided it was time to go back to Platte River State Park and see what was new. Now that I’ve been back, I’m kicking myself for ignoring the park for all these years. The park is very well-maintained and quite a gem.