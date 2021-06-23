Award-Winning Out Of Line Receives July Release Date

Headup Games revealed this week that they have finally slapped a release date onto their upcoming dungeon platformer Escape From Naraka. Developed by XeloGames, this is a fast-paced run through a series of temples with the skills of a parkour expert. The dev team has said this first-person platformer is inspired by Balinese legends and mythology, with strong influences from games like SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell, Dark Deception, and DOOM. And yeah, we can see a lot of each of those games thrown into the mix as it makes for an interesting and challenging race against time and peril as you'll have to deal with traps and some major bosses along the way. We have more info for you below and you can check out the latest trailer for the game as well as they will officially release the game onto Steam on July 29th, 2021.