Award-Winning Out Of Line Receives July Release Date
Hatinh Interactive and Nerd Monkeys have confirmed a release date for their award-winning hand-drawn puzzle-platformer Out of Line on Nintendo Switch. The game follows the adventures of San, a young boy who becomes trapped in a factory controlled by an ominous and strange entity. As he retrieves memories and solves the puzzles that he is confronted with, San will unearth fragments of his identity and will discover the true meaning of freedom.www.nintendo-insider.com