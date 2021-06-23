This Is Why Oklahoma Lakes Are So Dirty
Every year, as new people come into Lawton and start exploring, the topic of water colors usually comes up after that first initial exploration of the lakes. They range anywhere from brownish/greenish to straight up chocolate milk. I'll admit, in my travels across this country I've seen beautiful lakes in prime condition with pure deep blue and crystal clear waters, but you won't find that in many places in Oklahoma, and it's all told in the history of the Oklahoma lakes.z94.com