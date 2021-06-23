This Is Why Oklahoma Lakes Are So Dirty

From deep within Robbers Cave you can take shelter from the day's heat.Bunny. When traveling through Oklahoma you often find rolling plains dotted only with small hills. Typically these areas are a different kind of beautiful for those who are looking for lush surround and mountainous peaks. But the beauty that lies within certain areas of Oklahoma is quite different than the norm. It is here you will find mountainous regions and exploration that will take your adventures to a level you might never expect to achieve in Oklahoma.