Grain entrapment a concern on farms; Now, a York County fire company will be trained to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A southern York County fire department is receiving equipment and training that could help save a farmer's life. The Citizens Volunteer Fire Company in Fawn Grove will receive special rescue tubes and training to help prevent grain bin deaths. The company covers 32 square miles in Southern York County where there are many farms and the potential for a grain bin nightmare, according to Chief James Williams.www.fox43.com