Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Grain entrapment a concern on farms; Now, a York County fire company will be trained to help

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A southern York County fire department is receiving equipment and training that could help save a farmer's life. The Citizens Volunteer Fire Company in Fawn Grove will receive special rescue tubes and training to help prevent grain bin deaths. The company covers 32 square miles in Southern York County where there are many farms and the potential for a grain bin nightmare, according to Chief James Williams.

www.fox43.com
Community Policy
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Fawn Grove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Entrapment#Insurance Company#Citizens Volunteer#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner was called to a crash around 11 p.m. on June 29, according to dispatch. The crash occurred on the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township. This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Clean-up begins at site of Harrisburg wall collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An excavator was seen today at the site of the collapsed retaining wall that crushed one of Harrisburg's most popular tire and auto businesses on May 5, 2016. Five years ago, that retaining wall left a giant pile of rubble and debris on top of Howard Tire...
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Diverging diamond interchange opens to traffic on I-83 and Route 851 in Shrewsbury Twp., York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's third diverging diamond interchange opened to traffic Sunday at Interstate 83 Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "This innovative interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing...
TravelPosted by
FOX 43

July 4 travel & outdoor safety tips

If you're heading out for Independence Day festivities, you may want to prepare for more people on the roads. Road travel over the coming Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels, and some of those hitting the roads will be traveling by RV – possibly even for the first time.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
FOX 43

Here's where to find sweet corn for July 4

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018. An informal survey conducted by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found that locally grown sweet corn will be available at farmer's markets in some regions of the Commonwealth, while harvest in northern regions of the state will be delayed.
Palmyra, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Wolf Administration lifts statewide mask mandate

YORK, Pa. — The Commonwealth's mask mandate is set to lift Monday, June 28 and Pennsylvanians were not shy to share their excitement. "It's due time, way overdue," said Sherry Moyer of Palmyra. Moyer says the mandate has been frustrating and has run its course. "You go outside, you try...
Manheim, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Hemp farmers gather for nationwide kickoff event

For Eric Hurlock and many Pennsylvania hemp farmers – CBD is just the beginning of a fast-growing industry. For the next six weeks, Hurlock will travel across the country with the goal of documenting the birth of the hemp industry by telling the stories of the women and men who are making it happen.