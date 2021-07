Right now, the CNMI is getting less than 200 visitors a month, but the Marianas Visitors Authority is confident the tourism industry will recover quickly in the coming months. In her presentation during last week’s House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on the MVA’s budget, managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo outlined where the agency and the CNMI’s tourism industry are right now but said they are optimistic that tourism will start recovering more quickly in the next few months.