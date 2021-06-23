Cancel
'Tower Of Terror' Film Produced By Scarlett Johansson In Early Development At Disney

By Matt Grobar
Disney is in the early stages of development on a new Tower of Terror movie, which Scarlett Johansson will produce, Deadline can confirm. The project, inspired by the classic Disney ride, is being scripted by Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley. Plot details have not yet been released.

Deadline

Deadline

