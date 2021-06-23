Hamilton City Council rejects ‘Painting the Pavement’

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a last minute policy to disallow any painting upon public pavement within the city rights-of-way. Included in the motion, set forth by Councilor Jenny West, was the obligation that the City would remove, at its own expense, any decorative paint currently upon city roads. The policy effectively shut the door on a weeks-old proposal by area high school students, community businesses and volunteers, to paint a Pride-themed rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 3rd and State, in downtown Hamilton. The new policy also means that the intersection of 4th and State, which was painted by Bike/Walk/Bitterroot less than three weeks ago, will be scrubbed of the decorative fish and water theme.