Missoula will have a primary in the mayoral election and in the Ward 1 and Ward 6 city council races. Ward 1 has four candidates who have filed, while Ward 6 has three. Council voted 8-2 in a meeting of the Committee of the Whole with two councilors absent to approve the motion, which also included a stipulation the election be conducted by mail. The item was added to council's consent agenda, meaning it is all but certain to be an accepted item.