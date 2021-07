Syracuse-area High School students have the chance for a summer learning experience that truly changes lives … in this case, the lives of people with disabilities. Hand-in-Hand is a STEM program for kids entering grades 9 through 12 in which they’ll create an actual prosthesis for a person missing part of a limb. Joe Vargo of the Partners For Education and Business explains the students learn basic computer design and three-D printing, then measure a candidate who will get the final product as their new hand or arm.