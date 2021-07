Persona 5 was possibly one of the biggest JRPG’s of the PlayStation 4 generation, in terms of fan adoration. While the franchise has not enjoyed the same level of success as say Final Fantasy, Atlus has still found a dedicated fanbase who absolutely adores it. Persona 5 catapulted the franchise into the mainstream when it released in the West in 2017 to impressive reviews from critics, many stating it was one of the best JRPG’s in years. This high level of praise has led to many more people taking the plunge and jumping into the franchise for the first time.