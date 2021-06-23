Cancel
Late fade pulls S&P 500 lower after it neared a record high

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high. The benchmark index fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.49%.

www.ftimes.com
