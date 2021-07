You likely already know that aloe vera is a great ingredient for your skin, but we're willing to bet that you likely only think of it in the context of being a top-notch sunburn soother. (We certainly did, until recently.) But make no mistake about it, aloe is no one-trick pony. The natural ingredient can do all kinds of great things for your skin and hair. From using aloe vera for hair growth to an aloe vera face mask, dermatologists share how to use the aloe vera plant and some different ways to incorporate the green plant hero into your skincare routine.