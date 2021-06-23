Pokémon Journeys: The Series Hits Netflix In The UK Next Week
The Pokémon Company International has announced that the full season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be added to Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1st July 2021. In Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash Ketchum has a new plan to see the world. His next adventure with Pikachu starts as they head to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon from every region.www.nintendo-insider.com