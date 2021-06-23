Pokémon Journeys: The Series Hits Netflix In The UK Next Week

We can’t believe it, one of our beloved cartoons is making a comeback on Netflix as we get a new season of Johnny Test. We will be able to follow along on new adventures with Johnny Test, Dukey, Susan and Mary Test, and the rest of the characters. This was a family favorite around here and we are happy to see that even though the resolution of the show has increased we are still getting the same animation style so the continuity is going to feel real. There is a new trailer and it “feels” like some OG Johnny Test happening as we get to explore the new pop culture references that have happened since the show ended.